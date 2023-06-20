No matter how cynical the overall market is Trex Company Inc. (TREX) performance over the last week is recorded 3.39%

June 20, 2023, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) trading session started at the price of $57.78, that was 3.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.66 and dropped to $57.78 before settling in for the closing price of $58.43. A 52-week range for TREX has been $38.68 – $66.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 14.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.50%. With a float of $107.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.77 million.

In an organization with 1636 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Trex Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Trex Company Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.32% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was better than the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.64. However, in the short run, Trex Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.45. Second resistance stands at $62.49. The third major resistance level sits at $64.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.69.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Key Stats

There are 108,804K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.68 billion. As of now, sales total 1,106 M while income totals 184,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 238,720 K while its last quarter net income were 41,130 K.