No matter how cynical the overall market is, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) performance over the last week is recorded -4.86%

On June 20, 2023, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) opened at $26.59, lower -5.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.81 and dropped to $25.735 before settling in for the closing price of $27.46. Price fluctuations for ZTO have ranged from $16.06 to $30.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 22.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.10% at the time writing. With a float of $391.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $808.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24888 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.55, operating margin of +19.68, and the pretax margin is +23.42.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 0.79%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.25 while generating a return on equity of 13.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.00% during the next five years compared to 13.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Looking closely at ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) raw stochastic average was set at 35.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.93. However, in the short run, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.51. Second resistance stands at $27.20. The third major resistance level sits at $27.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Key Stats

There are currently 601,923K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,129 M according to its annual income of 987,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,308 M and its income totaled 243,220 K.