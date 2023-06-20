Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) stock priced at $0.22, up 5.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. NAK’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $0.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.70%. With a float of $518.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -16.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 29.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2268, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2367. However, in the short run, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2350. Second resistance stands at $0.2400. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2100. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2050.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 114.20 million, the company has a total of 529,779K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -18,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,220 K.