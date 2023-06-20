Search
Shaun Noe
Now that Affimed N.V.’s volume has hit 2.01 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Company News

June 16, 2023, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) trading session started at the price of $0.7233, that was 3.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.753 and dropped to $0.682 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. A 52-week range for AFMD has been $0.55 – $3.40.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 83.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.50%. With a float of $140.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.34 million.

In an organization with 219 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affimed N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 4.71%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -207.98 while generating a return on equity of -56.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 21.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8368, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3410. However, in the short run, Affimed N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7560. Second resistance stands at $0.7900. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8270. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6850, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6480. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6140.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

There are 149,339K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 104.60 million. As of now, sales total 43,570 K while income totals -90,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,840 K while its last quarter net income were -34,330 K.

