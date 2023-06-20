Now that Ambev S.A.’s volume has hit 20.36 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.09, plunging -1.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.1499 and dropped to $3.08 before settling in for the closing price of $3.13. Within the past 52 weeks, ABEV’s price has moved between $2.40 and $3.24.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 10.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.20%. With a float of $4.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

In an organization with 52000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +20.39, and the pretax margin is +17.90.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.14 while generating a return on equity of 17.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 14.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 20.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 90.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.82. However, in the short run, Ambev S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.13. Second resistance stands at $3.18. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.99.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 49.75 billion based on 15,750,217K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,440 M and income totals 2,801 M. The company made 3,952 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 712,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.