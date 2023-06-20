Now that Beam Global’s volume has hit 0.61 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 16, 2023, Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) trading session started at the price of $10.50, that was -5.15% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.5753 and dropped to $9.59 before settling in for the closing price of $10.48. A 52-week range for BEEM has been $8.51 – $21.58.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 73.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -167.50%. With a float of $8.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.21 million.

In an organization with 101 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.58, operating margin of -89.64, and the pretax margin is -89.47.

Beam Global (BEEM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Beam Global stocks. The insider ownership of Beam Global is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 16,534. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,400 shares at a rate of $11.81, taking the stock ownership to the 101,549 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,980 for $16.56, making the entire transaction worth $82,454. This insider now owns 102,949 shares in total.

Beam Global (BEEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.42) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -89.48 while generating a return on equity of -80.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -167.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Beam Global (BEEM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Global (BEEM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.3 million. That was better than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Beam Global’s (BEEM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.25. However, in the short run, Beam Global’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.48. Second resistance stands at $11.02. The third major resistance level sits at $11.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.51.

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) Key Stats

There are 10,760K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 112.82 million. As of now, sales total 22,000 K while income totals -19,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,020 K while its last quarter net income were -3,830 K.