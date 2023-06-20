Search
Shaun Noe
Now that Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s volume has hit 2.16 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Company News

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) stock priced at $1.12, down -19.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $0.7991 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. JFBR’s price has ranged from $0.69 to $3.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -111.00%. With a float of $2.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.67, operating margin of -77.01, and the pretax margin is -37.67.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd is 57.18%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -37.57 while generating a return on equity of -31.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

The latest stats from [Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, JFBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.56 million was superior to 0.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s (JFBR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 160.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8439, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1361. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1060. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3334. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4869. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7251, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5716. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3442.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.10 million, the company has a total of 8,074K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,859 K while annual income is -2,201 K.

Newsletter

 

