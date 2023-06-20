Now that nCino Inc.’s volume has hit 8.15 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 16, 2023, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) opened at $25.63, higher 24.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.63 and dropped to $24.80 before settling in for the closing price of $25.46. Price fluctuations for NCNO have ranged from $19.58 to $39.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 47.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -81.60% at the time writing. With a float of $109.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1791 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.66, operating margin of -19.78, and the pretax margin is -23.95.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of nCino Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 66,885. In this transaction VP of Accounting of this company sold 2,765 shares at a rate of $24.19, taking the stock ownership to the 25,526 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s CEO sold 14,385 for $24.05, making the entire transaction worth $346,002. This insider now owns 1,140,559 shares in total.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -25.16 while generating a return on equity of -9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for nCino Inc. (NCNO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) raw stochastic average was set at 86.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.28 in the near term. At $38.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.62.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Key Stats

There are currently 112,254K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 408,320 K according to its annual income of -102,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 113,670 K and its income totaled -11,240 K.