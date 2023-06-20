Search
Steve Mayer
Now that ONEOK Inc.’s volume has hit 7.63 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 16, 2023, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) opened at $61.20, lower -0.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.46 and dropped to $60.68 before settling in for the closing price of $61.11. Price fluctuations for OKE have ranged from $50.50 to $71.57 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 13.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.60% at the time writing. With a float of $444.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $448.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2966 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.64, operating margin of +13.27, and the pretax margin is +9.84.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ONEOK Inc. is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.28) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +7.53 while generating a return on equity of 27.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.70% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ONEOK Inc. (OKE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

The latest stats from [ONEOK Inc., OKE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.17 million was superior to 2.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, ONEOK Inc.’s (OKE) raw stochastic average was set at 34.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.81. The third major resistance level sits at $62.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.82.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Key Stats

There are currently 447,443K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,387 M according to its annual income of 1,722 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,521 M and its income totaled 1,049 M.

Trading Directions

