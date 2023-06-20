Now that RLX Technology Inc.’s volume has hit 15.46 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.98, down -1.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.04 and dropped to $1.89 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has traded in a range of $0.90-$3.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.40%. With a float of $723.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

In an organization with 707 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.66, operating margin of +20.14, and the pretax margin is +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 42.70%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 19.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07 and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2838, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0593. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0233. Second resistance stands at $2.1067. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8067. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7233.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.08 billion has total of 1,553,320K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 765,540 K in contrast with the sum of 208,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,120 K and last quarter income was -8,300 K.