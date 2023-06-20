Now that SoundHound AI Inc.’s volume has hit 28.78 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 16, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) trading session started at the price of $3.489, that was -0.89% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.70 and dropped to $3.27 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. A 52-week range for SOUN has been $0.93 – $5.07.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.90%. With a float of $156.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 430 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.16, operating margin of -338.61, and the pretax margin is -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SoundHound AI Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 153,450. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 934,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 50,000 for $3.12, making the entire transaction worth $156,225. This insider now owns 984,303 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

The latest stats from [SoundHound AI Inc., SOUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 19.81 million was superior to 12.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 55.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 168.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.87. The third major resistance level sits at $4.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.74.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are 216,951K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 732.60 million. As of now, sales total 31,130 K while income totals -115,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,710 K while its last quarter net income were -26,370 K.