Now that Tattooed Chef Inc.’s volume has hit 1.34 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.6078, up 4.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6699 and dropped to $0.5805 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Over the past 52 weeks, TTCF has traded in a range of $0.50-$8.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -60.80%. With a float of $48.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 940 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.80, operating margin of -47.78, and the pretax margin is -60.79.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -61.27 while generating a return on equity of -92.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

The latest stats from [Tattooed Chef Inc., TTCF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was inferior to 1.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 8.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0743, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3015. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6684. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7139. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7578. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5790, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5351. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4896.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.90 million has total of 82,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 230,930 K in contrast with the sum of -141,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 59,090 K and last quarter income was -19,090 K.