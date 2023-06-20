Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 13.72 million

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) stock priced at $58.70, down -0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.80 and dropped to $57.97 before settling in for the closing price of $58.42. OXY’s price has ranged from $54.30 to $77.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 501.30%. With a float of $897.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $901.20 million.

The firm has a total of 11973 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.03, operating margin of +36.64, and the pretax margin is +38.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 128,484,530. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,203,753 shares at a rate of $58.30, taking the stock ownership to the 221,990,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,500,306 for $58.85, making the entire transaction worth $88,299,759. This insider now owns 219,787,189 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 52.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 501.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OXY], we can find that recorded value of 11.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 21.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.14. The third major resistance level sits at $59.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.98.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.47 billion, the company has a total of 891,745K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,634 M while annual income is 13,304 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,225 M while its latest quarter income was 1,263 M.