Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) soared 4.68 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 16, 2023, Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) opened at $19.25, higher 4.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.76 and dropped to $19.04 before settling in for the closing price of $18.80. Price fluctuations for OFIX have ranged from $13.76 to $26.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.50% at the time writing. With a float of $19.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.73 million.

In an organization with 1092 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.41, operating margin of -6.27, and the pretax margin is -3.84.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Orthofix Medical Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 66.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 73,644. In this transaction President of Global Spine of this company sold 3,876 shares at a rate of $19.00, taking the stock ownership to the 142,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President of Global Spine sold 4,367 for $19.00, making the entire transaction worth $82,973. This insider now owns 146,307 shares in total.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.51) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -4.29 while generating a return on equity of -5.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to -25.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Orthofix Medical Inc.’s (OFIX) raw stochastic average was set at 60.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.83. However, in the short run, Orthofix Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.95. Second resistance stands at $20.21. The third major resistance level sits at $20.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.51.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) Key Stats

There are currently 36,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 687.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 460,710 K according to its annual income of -19,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 175,200 K and its income totaled -60,940 K.