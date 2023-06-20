Ouster Inc. (OUST) is 6.73% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) stock priced at $5.80, down -4.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.82 and dropped to $5.36 before settling in for the closing price of $5.70. OUST’s price has ranged from $3.21 to $20.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.00%. With a float of $35.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 270 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.64, operating margin of -354.44, and the pretax margin is -336.97.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 21,966. In this transaction President of Field Operations of this company sold 3,880 shares at a rate of $5.66, taking the stock ownership to the 113,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,696 for $5.66, making the entire transaction worth $20,925. This insider now owns 266,067 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$6.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -337.71 while generating a return on equity of -64.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ouster Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.90, a number that is poised to hit -1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

The latest stats from [Ouster Inc., OUST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was superior to 0.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 14.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.01. The third major resistance level sits at $6.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.09. The third support level lies at $4.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 221.21 million, the company has a total of 38,815K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 41,030 K while annual income is -138,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 17,230 K while its latest quarter income was -177,280 K.