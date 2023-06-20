Outset Medical Inc. (OM) is 10.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) stock priced at $23.52, down -3.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.52 and dropped to $21.74 before settling in for the closing price of $22.97. OM’s price has ranged from $11.41 to $30.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.90%. With a float of $47.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.78 million.

In an organization with 518 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.46, operating margin of -139.56, and the pretax margin is -140.98.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Outset Medical Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 106.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 421,920. In this transaction Chair and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $21.10, taking the stock ownership to the 409,489 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 990 for $20.83, making the entire transaction worth $20,622. This insider now owns 92,716 shares in total.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.9 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -141.24 while generating a return on equity of -52.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Outset Medical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Outset Medical Inc. (OM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Outset Medical Inc.’s (OM) raw stochastic average was set at 39.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.71. However, in the short run, Outset Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.19. Second resistance stands at $24.25. The third major resistance level sits at $24.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.69. The third support level lies at $19.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.13 billion, the company has a total of 49,228K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 115,380 K while annual income is -162,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,470 K while its latest quarter income was -43,970 K.