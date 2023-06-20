PCT (PureCycle Technologies Inc.) dropped -0.38 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.93, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.97 and dropped to $7.55 before settling in for the closing price of $7.97. Within the past 52 weeks, PCT’s price has moved between $4.44 and $10.95.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.80%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 177 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04, was worth 7,643. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,174 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 484,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 72,716 for $7.42, making the entire transaction worth $539,211. This insider now owns 1,159,709 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.81 million, its volume of 1.84 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 68.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.09 in the near term. At $8.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.25.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.31 billion based on 163,670K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -84,750 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.