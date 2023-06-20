Phreesia Inc. (PHR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 83,850 K

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $33.94, down -4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.94 and dropped to $31.275 before settling in for the closing price of $33.44. Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has traded in a range of $16.78-$40.00.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 28.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.80%. With a float of $50.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.35 million.

In an organization with 1546 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.86, operating margin of -62.85, and the pretax margin is -62.53.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Phreesia Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 106,864. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,555 shares at a rate of $30.06, taking the stock ownership to the 19,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s SVP, Payer Business sold 1,075 for $33.13, making the entire transaction worth $35,615. This insider now owns 95,773 shares in total.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -62.71 while generating a return on equity of -49.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Phreesia Inc.’s (PHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phreesia Inc. (PHR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Phreesia Inc.’s (PHR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.65. However, in the short run, Phreesia Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.40. Second resistance stands at $35.00. The third major resistance level sits at $36.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.07.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.79 billion has total of 53,659K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 280,910 K in contrast with the sum of -176,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 83,850 K and last quarter income was -37,530 K.