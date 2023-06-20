Planet Labs PBC (PL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 52,700 K

June 20, 2023, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) trading session started at the price of $3.37, that was -6.25% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.38 and dropped to $3.14 before settling in for the closing price of $3.36. A 52-week range for PL has been $3.29 – $7.51.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.10%. With a float of $241.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.35 million.

In an organization with 930 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Planet Labs PBC stocks. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 2,500. In this transaction CFO & COO of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 933,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s CFO & COO sold 1,000 for $4.60, making the entire transaction worth $4,600. This insider now owns 936,096 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Planet Labs PBC (PL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.21 million. That was better than the volume of 1.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.73. However, in the short run, Planet Labs PBC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.31. Second resistance stands at $3.46. The third major resistance level sits at $3.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.83.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

There are 274,967K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 892.77 million. As of now, sales total 191,260 K while income totals -161,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 52,700 K while its last quarter net income were -34,440 K.