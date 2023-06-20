Search
Shaun Noe
PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.84 million

June 16, 2023, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) trading session started at the price of $4.39, that was 8.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.70 and dropped to $4.31 before settling in for the closing price of $4.33. A 52-week range for MYPS has been $3.24 – $6.42.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -261.20%. With a float of $96.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.13 million.

The firm has a total of 752 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.33, operating margin of -5.19, and the pretax margin is -8.14.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 179,600. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $4.49, taking the stock ownership to the 117,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 for $4.53, making the entire transaction worth $113,125. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -6.13 while generating a return on equity of -5.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -261.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., MYPS], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s (MYPS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.95. The third major resistance level sits at $5.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.04.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Key Stats

There are 132,078K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 571.90 million. As of now, sales total 290,310 K while income totals -17,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 80,120 K while its last quarter net income were -2,570 K.

