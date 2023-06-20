Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) last year’s performance of 4.58% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On June 16, 2023, ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) opened at $11.29, lower -7.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.69 and dropped to $10.03 before settling in for the closing price of $11.25. Price fluctuations for PROK have ranged from $5.14 to $14.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.90% at the time writing. With a float of $35.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 87 employees.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ProKidney Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 35.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 48,979. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 7,007 shares at a rate of $6.99, taking the stock ownership to the 6,280,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,162 for $8.94, making the entire transaction worth $28,258. This insider now owns 6,273,168 shares in total.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ProKidney Corp. (PROK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 42.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProKidney Corp. (PROK)

Looking closely at ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, ProKidney Corp.’s (PROK) raw stochastic average was set at 36.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.16. However, in the short run, ProKidney Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.38. Second resistance stands at $12.36. The third major resistance level sits at $13.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.06.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) Key Stats

There are currently 235,128K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -108,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,670 K.

