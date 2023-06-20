Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) is 12.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

June 16, 2023, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) trading session started at the price of $29.08, that was -3.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.08 and dropped to $27.2346 before settling in for the closing price of $28.68. A 52-week range for PTGX has been $7.10 – $30.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 5.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.20%. With a float of $48.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.57 million.

In an organization with 103 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.12, operating margin of -494.24, and the pretax margin is -479.26.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.73) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -479.26 while generating a return on equity of -49.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1824.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.46 million. That was better than the volume of 1.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s (PTGX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.31. However, in the short run, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.78. Second resistance stands at $29.85. The third major resistance level sits at $30.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.16. The third support level lies at $25.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Key Stats

There are 57,251K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.64 billion. As of now, sales total 26,580 K while income totals -127,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -33,730 K.