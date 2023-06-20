Search
Steve Mayer
Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 79,530 K

June 16, 2023, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) trading session started at the price of $1.41, that was -5.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.41 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. A 52-week range for PTRA has been $0.91 – $7.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.70%. With a float of $221.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1247 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.75, operating margin of -71.39, and the pretax margin is -76.92.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Proterra Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 24,478. In this transaction President, Proterra Transit of this company sold 21,410 shares at a rate of $1.14, taking the stock ownership to the 358,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s President, Powered & Energy sold 3,742 for $1.14, making the entire transaction worth $4,278. This insider now owns 480,771 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.27) by -$0.81. This company achieved a net margin of -76.92 while generating a return on equity of -38.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

The latest stats from [Proterra Inc., PTRA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.94 million was superior to 2.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 7.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2318, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7767. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3767. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1367.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

There are 226,900K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 313.90 million. As of now, sales total 309,360 K while income totals -237,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 79,530 K while its last quarter net income were -243,980 K.

