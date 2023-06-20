QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) with a beta value of 1.26 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $124.59, down -0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.98 and dropped to $122.10 before settling in for the closing price of $123.61. Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has traded in a range of $101.47-$156.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 14.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.10%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 51000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.84, operating margin of +33.49, and the pretax margin is +33.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 310,468. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $124.19, taking the stock ownership to the 2,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $124.05, making the entire transaction worth $310,132. This insider now owns 4,605 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.15) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 92.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.30% during the next five years compared to 47.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.98 million, its volume of 9.38 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.34.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 55.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $124.41 in the near term. At $126.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $127.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $118.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 137.70 billion has total of 1,114,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 44,200 M in contrast with the sum of 12,936 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,275 M and last quarter income was 1,704 M.