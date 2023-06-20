QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

June 16, 2023, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) trading session started at the price of $8.02, that was -3.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.04 and dropped to $7.465 before settling in for the closing price of $7.89. A 52-week range for QS has been $5.11 – $13.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -736.70%. With a float of $292.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $440.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 850 workers is very important to gauge.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward QuantumScape Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 554,814. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 75,820 shares at a rate of $7.32, taking the stock ownership to the 703,608 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Director sold 19,700 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $147,986. This insider now owns 40,956 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -736.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

The latest stats from [QuantumScape Corporation, QS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.16 million was superior to 5.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.28. The third major resistance level sits at $8.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.80.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are 443,662K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.50 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -411,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -104,650 K.