RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) posted a -1.85% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $21.86, down -6.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.86 and dropped to $19.50 before settling in for the closing price of $21.61. Over the past 52 weeks, RAPT has traded in a range of $13.95-$32.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.00%. With a float of $33.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.28 million.

The firm has a total of 111 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -83.82, operating margin of -5618.53, and the pretax margin is -5490.37.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 94,400. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.88, taking the stock ownership to the 20,992 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $20.05, making the entire transaction worth $50,125. This insider now owns 6,500 shares in total.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.68) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -5490.37 while generating a return on equity of -38.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s (RAPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 824.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [RAPT Therapeutics Inc., RAPT], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s (RAPT) raw stochastic average was set at 27.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.87. The third major resistance level sits at $23.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.79.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 742.29 million has total of 34,345K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,530 K in contrast with the sum of -83,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -29,270 K.