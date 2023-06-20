Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.80 cents.

Analyst Insights

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.50, soaring 3.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.06 and dropped to $22.395 before settling in for the closing price of $22.13. Within the past 52 weeks, COLL’s price has moved between $15.40 and $30.22.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 74.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -139.80%. With a float of $33.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 207 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.61, operating margin of +14.96, and the pretax margin is -6.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 109.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 675,424. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 31,272 shares at a rate of $21.60, taking the stock ownership to the 275,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s President and CEO sold 31,272 for $22.09, making the entire transaction worth $690,758. This insider now owns 306,272 shares in total.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by -$0.82. This company achieved a net margin of -5.39 while generating a return on equity of -12.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -139.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.55% during the next five years compared to 21.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)

The latest stats from [Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., COLL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.48 million was superior to 0.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (COLL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.47. The third major resistance level sits at $23.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.14. The third support level lies at $21.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 765.49 million based on 34,595K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 463,930 K and income totals -25,000 K. The company made 144,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.

