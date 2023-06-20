Recent developments with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.08 cents.

On June 16, 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) opened at $143.05, higher 0.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.965 and dropped to $142.50 before settling in for the closing price of $143.09. Price fluctuations for JPM have ranged from $101.28 to $144.34 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 7.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.30% at the time writing. With a float of $2.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.97 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 296877 workers is very important to gauge.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 1,154,002. In this transaction CEO Asset & Wealth Management of this company sold 8,118 shares at a rate of $142.15, taking the stock ownership to the 560,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO Commercial Banking sold 4,930 for $142.16, making the entire transaction worth $700,864. This insider now owns 277,161 shares in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $4.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.41) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.33% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.56, a number that is poised to hit 3.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

The latest stats from [JPMorgan Chase & Co., JPM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.51 million was inferior to 12.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.46.

During the past 100 days, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) raw stochastic average was set at 94.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $143.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $144.71. The third major resistance level sits at $145.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $141.78. The third support level lies at $141.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Key Stats

There are currently 2,922,288K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 418.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 154,792 M according to its annual income of 37,676 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,642 M and its income totaled 12,622 M.