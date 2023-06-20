Recent developments with MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.32 cents.

On June 16, 2023, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) opened at $15.48, lower -0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.49 and dropped to $15.195 before settling in for the closing price of $15.39. Price fluctuations for MTG have ranged from $11.38 to $16.07 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.00% at the time writing. With a float of $285.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.99 million.

In an organization with 683 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MGIC Investment Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 115,480. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,296 shares at a rate of $13.92, taking the stock ownership to the 8,821 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +73.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.09% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.88 million. That was better than the volume of 2.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 80.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.74. However, in the short run, MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.46. Second resistance stands at $15.62. The third major resistance level sits at $15.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.03. The third support level lies at $14.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

There are currently 286,618K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,173 M according to its annual income of 865,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 283,970 K and its income totaled 154,550 K.