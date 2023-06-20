Recent developments with VNET Group Inc. (VNET) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.15 cents.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $3.47, down -3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.47 and dropped to $3.15 before settling in for the closing price of $3.43. Over the past 52 weeks, VNET has traded in a range of $2.53-$6.83.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 15.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -261.40%. With a float of $124.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3293 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.15, operating margin of +0.87, and the pretax margin is -8.92.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of VNET Group Inc. is 13.33%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -10.98 while generating a return on equity of -11.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -261.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VNET Group Inc.’s (VNET) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) saw its 5-day average volume 1.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, VNET Group Inc.’s (VNET) raw stochastic average was set at 18.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.47 in the near term. At $3.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.99. The third support level lies at $2.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 509.21 million has total of 148,074K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,024 M in contrast with the sum of -112,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 262,940 K and last quarter income was 11,980 K.