Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.55 million

Markets

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.88, down -4.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.9499 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. Over the past 52 weeks, REKR has traded in a range of $0.56-$2.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -2.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -150.40%. With a float of $47.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 267 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.09, operating margin of -255.77, and the pretax margin is -423.90.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Rekor Systems Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -418.95 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -150.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Looking closely at Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3674, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2744. However, in the short run, Rekor Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9033. Second resistance stands at $2.0765. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2032. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6034, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3035.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 112.50 million has total of 61,121K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,920 K in contrast with the sum of -83,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,190 K and last quarter income was -12,680 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Investors must take note of 2seventy bio Inc.’s (TSVT) performance last week, which was -17.59%.

Zack King -
2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $10.89, down -4.93% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Investors must take note of Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) performance last week, which was -1.27%.

Steve Mayer -
Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.70, plunging -7.14% from the previous trading...
Read more

Now that Affimed N.V.’s volume has hit 2.01 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
June 16, 2023, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) trading session started at the price of $0.7233, that was 3.07% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.