Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.55 million

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.88, down -4.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.9499 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. Over the past 52 weeks, REKR has traded in a range of $0.56-$2.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -2.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -150.40%. With a float of $47.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 267 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.09, operating margin of -255.77, and the pretax margin is -423.90.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Rekor Systems Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -418.95 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -150.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Looking closely at Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3674, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2744. However, in the short run, Rekor Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9033. Second resistance stands at $2.0765. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2032. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6034, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3035.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 112.50 million has total of 61,121K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,920 K in contrast with the sum of -83,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,190 K and last quarter income was -12,680 K.