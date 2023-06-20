RENT (Rent the Runway Inc.) dropped -12.20 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.55, plunging -12.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.56 and dropped to $2.23 before settling in for the closing price of $2.54. Within the past 52 weeks, RENT’s price has moved between $1.10 and $5.74.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.80%. With a float of $58.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.87 million.

The firm has a total of 880 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.59, operating margin of -27.70, and the pretax margin is -46.86.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 4,440. In this transaction SVP, Supply Chain & Inventory of this company sold 2,131 shares at a rate of $2.08, taking the stock ownership to the 287,294 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s CEO & Chair sold 9,385 for $2.27, making the entire transaction worth $21,351. This insider now owns 1,329,369 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.49) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -46.79 while generating a return on equity of -774.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rent the Runway Inc., RENT], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.67. The third major resistance level sits at $2.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.79.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 171.00 million based on 66,469K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 296,400 K and income totals -138,700 K. The company made 74,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.