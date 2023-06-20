Search
Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.97 million

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) stock priced at $65.89, down -2.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.24 and dropped to $65.66 before settling in for the closing price of $67.55. RIO’s price has ranged from $50.92 to $80.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.10%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 54000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.87, operating margin of +30.00, and the pretax margin is +32.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +22.36 while generating a return on equity of 25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rio Tinto Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.62

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.31 million, its volume of 3.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 32.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.23 in the near term. At $66.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.07.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 111.58 billion, the company has a total of 1,250,948K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,554 M while annual income is 12,420 M.

