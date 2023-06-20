Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.08%

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $5.80, down -5.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.80 and dropped to $5.26 before settling in for the closing price of $5.72. Over the past 52 weeks, MCRB has traded in a range of $2.50-$9.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -26.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -223.70%. With a float of $116.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.86 million.

In an organization with 431 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -66.29, operating margin of -3443.97, and the pretax margin is -3509.50.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 36,527. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 7,038 shares at a rate of $5.19, taking the stock ownership to the 59,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s insider sold 5,012 for $7.93, making the entire transaction worth $39,745. This insider now owns 46,734 shares in total.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.55) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3509.50 while generating a return on equity of -351.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -223.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s (MCRB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 143.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.73 million. That was better than the volume of 2.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s (MCRB) raw stochastic average was set at 36.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.93. However, in the short run, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.70. Second resistance stands at $6.02. The third major resistance level sits at $6.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.94. The third support level lies at $4.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 731.63 million has total of 127,901K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,130 K in contrast with the sum of -250,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 970 K and last quarter income was -68,800 K.