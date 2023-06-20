Search
Steve Mayer
SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) is expecting 1.95% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 16, 2023, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) opened at $20.71, lower -3.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.78 and dropped to $20.35 before settling in for the closing price of $21.24. Price fluctuations for SKM have ranged from $18.26 to $23.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -0.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.90% at the time writing. With a float of $74.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34847 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.01, operating margin of +9.30, and the pretax margin is +7.62.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. is 26.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +5.19 while generating a return on equity of 8.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.60% during the next five years compared to -19.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96

Technical Analysis of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM)

Looking closely at SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s (SKM) raw stochastic average was set at 64.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.41. However, in the short run, SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.68. Second resistance stands at $20.94. The third major resistance level sits at $21.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.82.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) Key Stats

There are currently 441,450K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,153 M according to its annual income of 638,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,428 M and its income totaled 227,750 K.

