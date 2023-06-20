Search
Shaun Noe
SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 97,670 K

Company News

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) stock priced at $2.50, down -3.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.50 and dropped to $2.355 before settling in for the closing price of $2.46. SLGC’s price has ranged from $1.98 to $5.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.00%. With a float of $162.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 451 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.89, operating margin of -171.71, and the pretax margin is -112.50.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of SomaLogic Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -111.77 while generating a return on equity of -18.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SomaLogic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)

The latest stats from [SomaLogic Inc., SLGC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.08 million was superior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, SomaLogic Inc.’s (SLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.55. The third major resistance level sits at $2.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.17.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 462.29 million, the company has a total of 187,890K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 97,670 K while annual income is -109,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,380 K while its latest quarter income was -34,200 K.

