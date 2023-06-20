Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) posted a -5.56% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.80, plunging -4.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.92 and dropped to $29.245 before settling in for the closing price of $30.92. Within the past 52 weeks, SPR’s price has moved between $21.14 and $38.55.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -6.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.50%. With a float of $104.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18235 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.16, operating margin of -5.37, and the pretax margin is -10.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 23,598. In this transaction VP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 685 shares at a rate of $34.45, taking the stock ownership to the 10,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $26.29, making the entire transaction worth $13,145. This insider now owns 17,641 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -10.85 while generating a return on equity of -543.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 43.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.5 million, its volume of 1.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.58 in the near term. At $31.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.23.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.04 billion based on 105,215K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,030 M and income totals -546,200 K. The company made 1,431 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -281,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.