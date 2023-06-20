TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is -1.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 20, 2023, TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) opened at $40.43, lower -0.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.58 and dropped to $39.93 before settling in for the closing price of $40.59. Price fluctuations for TRP have ranged from $36.79 to $55.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 2.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -65.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.02 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7477 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.56, operating margin of +38.61, and the pretax margin is +2.25.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TC Energy Corporation is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 60.20%.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.25 while generating a return on equity of 2.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.01% during the next five years compared to -23.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TC Energy Corporation (TRP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, TC Energy Corporation’s (TRP) raw stochastic average was set at 56.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.78 in the near term. At $41.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.70. The third support level lies at $39.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Key Stats

There are currently 1,029,472K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,520 M according to its annual income of 575,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,904 M and its income totaled 987,570 K.