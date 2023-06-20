Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.46% last month.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $7.64, down -1.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.64 and dropped to $7.27 before settling in for the closing price of $7.64. Over the past 52 weeks, TDS has traded in a range of $6.43-$17.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -106.10%. With a float of $91.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

In an organization with 9300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.45, operating margin of +2.79, and the pretax margin is +2.31.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 6.93%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +1.15 while generating a return on equity of 1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.72 million. That was better than the volume of 2.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.49. However, in the short run, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.69. Second resistance stands at $7.85. The third major resistance level sits at $8.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.11. The third support level lies at $6.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 803.23 million has total of 112,573K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,413 M in contrast with the sum of 62,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,303 M and last quarter income was 8,000 K.