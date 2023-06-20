Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $7.60, down -0.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.62 and dropped to $7.52 before settling in for the closing price of $7.58. Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has traded in a range of $6.78-$11.44.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -7.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -662.70%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34004 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.68, operating margin of +17.96, and the pretax margin is -20.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 547,440. In this transaction EVP, North America Commercial of this company sold 58,066 shares at a rate of $9.43, taking the stock ownership to the 165,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Exec. VP, European Commercial sold 54,007 for $9.43, making the entire transaction worth $509,173. This insider now owns 69,770 shares in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -15.78 while generating a return on equity of -26.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -662.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 34.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

The latest stats from [Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, TEVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.56 million was superior to 11.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.66. The third major resistance level sits at $7.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.55 billion has total of 1,120,406K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,925 M in contrast with the sum of -2,353 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,661 M and last quarter income was -205,000 K.