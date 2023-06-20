TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -18.84% last month.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $27.00, down -3.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.80 and dropped to $25.50 before settling in for the closing price of $26.48. Over the past 52 weeks, TGTX has traded in a range of $3.48-$35.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 78.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.40%. With a float of $133.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.31 million.

In an organization with 237 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.99, operating margin of -6924.20, and the pretax margin is -7121.54.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 1,966,375. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 73,647 shares at a rate of $26.70, taking the stock ownership to the 654,836 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s Director bought 9,000 for $10.64, making the entire transaction worth $95,760. This insider now owns 201,848 shares in total.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -7121.54 while generating a return on equity of -134.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TG Therapeutics Inc.’s (TGTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 460.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s (TGTX) raw stochastic average was set at 55.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.66. However, in the short run, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.15. Second resistance stands at $28.62. The third major resistance level sits at $29.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.02. The third support level lies at $22.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.96 billion has total of 149,396K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,790 K in contrast with the sum of -198,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,800 K and last quarter income was -39,230 K.