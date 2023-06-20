Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) stock priced at $1.23, up 4.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.43 and dropped to $1.19 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. TIO’s price has ranged from $0.54 to $5.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 51.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.40%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 797 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.54, operating margin of -7.98, and the pretax margin is -7.12.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Tingo Group Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tingo Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) saw its 5-day average volume 17.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 336.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 175.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5037, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2833. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4100 in the near term. At $1.5400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9300.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 201.40 million, the company has a total of 163,727K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 146,040 K while annual income is -47,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 851,250 K while its latest quarter income was 176,740 K.