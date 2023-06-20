Toast Inc. (TOST) is 10.46% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) stock priced at $23.05, down -5.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.065 and dropped to $21.65 before settling in for the closing price of $23.03. TOST’s price has ranged from $12.15 to $26.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.00%. With a float of $342.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $524.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of -13.91, and the pretax margin is -10.14.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 5,830,517. In this transaction Co-President of this company sold 257,733 shares at a rate of $22.62, taking the stock ownership to the 2,968,655 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 14,993 for $22.60, making the entire transaction worth $338,874. This insider now owns 24,241 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.07 while generating a return on equity of -25.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Toast Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) saw its 5-day average volume 9.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 57.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.63 in the near term. At $23.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.73. The third support level lies at $19.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.22 billion, the company has a total of 530,483K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,731 M while annual income is -275,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 819,000 K while its latest quarter income was -81,000 K.