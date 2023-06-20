UDR Inc. (UDR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.61% last month.

On June 20, 2023, UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) opened at $43.42, lower -1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.42 and dropped to $42.76 before settling in for the closing price of $43.42. Price fluctuations for UDR have ranged from $37.18 to $50.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 8.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -47.10% at the time writing. With a float of $323.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1317 employees.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UDR Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 101.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 808,784. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $40.44, taking the stock ownership to the 984,716 shares.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UDR Inc. (UDR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UDR Inc. (UDR)

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, UDR Inc.’s (UDR) raw stochastic average was set at 66.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.29 in the near term. At $43.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.36. The third support level lies at $41.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Key Stats

There are currently 329,173K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,517 M according to its annual income of 86,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 399,550 K and its income totaled 30,960 K.