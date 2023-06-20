Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) average volume reaches $51.57K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.805, down -37.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. Over the past 52 weeks, UPC has traded in a range of $0.48-$2.08.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -167.40%. With a float of $9.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 224 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -18.53, and the pretax margin is -19.99.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is 57.38%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -21.76 while generating a return on equity of -16.58.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -167.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s (UPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40

Technical Analysis of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.17 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s (UPC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 233.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6307, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8813. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8000 in the near term. At $1.0800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1600.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.10 million has total of 21,750K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40,140 K in contrast with the sum of -8,740 K annual income.