Shaun Noe

UTime Limited (UTME) soared 6.72 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 16, 2023, UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) opened at $2.28, higher 6.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.75 and dropped to $2.16 before settling in for the closing price of $2.38. Price fluctuations for UTME have ranged from $0.65 to $3.40 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -17.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -136.50% at the time writing. With a float of $3.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 384 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.00, operating margin of -12.55, and the pretax margin is -14.29.

UTime Limited (UTME) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UTime Limited is 54.64%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

UTime Limited (UTME) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.10 while generating a return on equity of -85.92.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -136.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UTime Limited (UTME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of UTime Limited (UTME)

The latest stats from [UTime Limited, UTME] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.69 million was superior to 0.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, UTime Limited’s (UTME) raw stochastic average was set at 68.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 229.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.07. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.63.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Key Stats

There are currently 0K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 275,508 K according to its annual income of -38,833 K.

