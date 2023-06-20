Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is expecting -12.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

On June 16, 2023, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) opened at $33.97, lower -4.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.15 and dropped to $31.67 before settling in for the closing price of $33.41. Price fluctuations for VTYX have ranged from $11.07 to $47.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.10% at the time writing. With a float of $54.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 76 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 119,092. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 3,487 shares at a rate of $34.15, taking the stock ownership to the 31,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $35.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,753,785. This insider now owns 9,787,045 shares in total.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.65) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 0.73 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s (VTYX) raw stochastic average was set at 21.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.54 in the near term. At $35.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.58.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Key Stats

There are currently 53,850K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -108,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -38,930 K.

