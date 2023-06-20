Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is 10.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.37, plunging -5.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.385 and dropped to $4.10 before settling in for the closing price of $4.38. Within the past 52 weeks, VMEO’s price has moved between $3.07 and $7.74.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.30%. With a float of $149.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1236 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.39, operating margin of -18.44, and the pretax margin is -17.94.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 75,414. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.77, taking the stock ownership to the 847,802 shares.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -18.38 while generating a return on equity of -21.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 49.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.32 in the near term. At $4.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.92. The third support level lies at $3.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 717.71 million based on 165,786K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 433,030 K and income totals -79,590 K. The company made 103,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -700 K in sales during its previous quarter.