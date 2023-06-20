Search
Shaun Noe
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) 20 Days SMA touches 25.23%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.328, down -10.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.284 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Over the past 52 weeks, VQS has traded in a range of $0.18-$1.71.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 31.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.00%. With a float of $27.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 483 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.55, operating margin of -26.62, and the pretax margin is -20.32.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of VIQ Solutions Inc. is 20.75%, while institutional ownership is 8.08%.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -18.99 while generating a return on equity of -46.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VIQ Solutions Inc.’s (VQS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.88 million, its volume of 8.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s (VQS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 209.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3899. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3337 in the near term. At $0.3548, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3797. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2877, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2628. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2417.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.88 million has total of 34,650K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 45,840 K in contrast with the sum of -8,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,050 K and last quarter income was -3,460 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) performance over the last week is recorded 10.83%

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) stock priced at $1.36, down -5.67% from the...
Read more

$2.30M in average volume shows that Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.24, down -9.76% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Recent developments with Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.80 cents.

Sana Meer -
Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.50, soaring 3.75% from the previous trading...
Read more

