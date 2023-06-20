VIST (Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.) climbed 4.58 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 16, 2023, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) trading session started at the price of $23.24, that was 4.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.11 and dropped to $22.77 before settling in for the closing price of $22.91. A 52-week range for VIST has been $5.91 – $24.02.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.50%. With a float of $84.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.41 million.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is 3.88%, while institutional ownership is 46.59%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.99) by $0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V., VIST], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VIST) raw stochastic average was set at 98.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.95. The third major resistance level sits at $25.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.78.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Key Stats

There are 92,858K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.05 billion. As of now, sales total 1,144 M while income totals 269,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 303,210 K while its last quarter net income were 128,730 K.